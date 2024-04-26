Investornewsbreaks Iclick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Announces Termination Of Merger Deal

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) iClick (NASDAQ: ICLK) , a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced the termination of the previously announced merger agreement by and among iClick, TSH Investment Holding Limited, and TSH Merger Sub Limited. The merger agreement was initially announced in November 2023. The announcement also noted that iClick, acting upon the recommendation of the special committee, has sent a notice of termination to TSH Investment Holding Limited and TSH Merger Sub Limited, notifying them that it is exercising its right to terminate the merger agreement and demanding TSH Investment Holding Limited to pay the US$1,800,000 termination fee by May 9, 2024, pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement. As a result of the termination of the merger agreement, the proposed merger will not be completed. According to the announcement, TSH Investment Holding Limited and TSH Merger Sub Limited failed to complete the merger agreement within ten business days following March 29, 2024, the delivery date of the closing notice, pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. The company's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in 11 locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer i-Clic .

