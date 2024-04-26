Miningnewsbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) CEO Discusses Preliminary Geophysical Survey Results In Latest Proactive Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals (TSX.V: TMET) , a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company, has been featured in an interview with Proactive. TMET CEO Malcolm Dorsey joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce preliminary results that have identified near-surface high-priority geophysical resistivity anomalies extending up to 1.5 kilometers in depth. The announcement noted that these anomalies are coincident with highly anomalous copper, gold, and molybdenum mineralization at the surface. These findings represent a significant step forward in the exploration efforts of Torr metals, potentially unlocking valuable mineral resources in the Kolos Copper-Gold Project.“We are waiting on our drill permits, but over the next couple of months, we also have other plans. One of the other things we announced was that the geophysics indicates significant extension potential within both the Clapperton and Kirby zones. With Kirby, it looks like the geophysics extends another 1,900 meters to the south. So, this is something we will go back [to]; we will do some additional soil [sampling] to test these extensions whilst we look into doing some IP grids over the main target areas. This will really help with future drill targeting that we have planned potentially for 2024,” said Dorsey of the company's plans.

About Torr Metals Inc.

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the ~140 km2 Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in Central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 km north of the city of Merritt and 286 km by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information, visit the company's website at

