Bengaluru: Long Queues Outside Hotel For FREE Benne Khali Dosa, Ghee Laddu & More (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Voters with inked fingers in Karnataka's Bengaluru queued

up outside the Nisarga Grand Hotel on Nrupathunga Road to take advantage of the freebies, which included benne khali dosa, ghee laddu, and juice.

The hotel is trying to increase voter participation with this offer, which is good for everyone who voted in the state for the Lok Sabha elections. Outside the Nisarga Grand Hotel, there were long lines.

From youngsters to senior citizens, several smiling faces with their inked fingers were seen eagerly waiting for their turn to get their food.

Split into two phases, 14 of the 28 seats went to polls on Friday morning in the state, including all four Bengaluru constituencies. A voter turnout of 22.34 per cent was recorded till 11 am in Karnataka.

In addition, Deck of Brews, a resto-pub in Bellandur, has made the decision to provide voters with a complimentary mug of beer and discounts on April 27 and 28.

Taxi company Rapido declared that older citizens and those with disabilities could travel for free in cars and taxis in Bengaluru. Additionally, on Friday, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) extended the metro service hours beyond usual business hours.

Key candidates in Bengaluru are BJP's Tejasvi Surya against Congress' Sowmya Reddy in the South segment. While the grand old party's DK Suresh - brother of Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar - is pitted against BJP's Dr CN Manjunath.

