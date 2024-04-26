Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 2 Sees 60.96% Voter Turnout Till 7 Pm; Check State-Wise Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The second phase of voting for 88 constituencies in the 18th Lok Sabha elections concluded on Friday (April 26), witnessing the participation of over 1,200 candidates across diverse regions. According to the Election Commission of India, overall approximate voter turnout as of 7 PM today stands at 60.96%

"Peaceful polling across 13 States/UTs in phase 2 of #GeneralElections2024; overall approximate voter turnout of 60. 96 % as of 7 PM today. Polling is now complete in 14 States/UTs in the first two phases," said the X post by ECI Spokesperson.

Voting encompassed all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, and 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar. Additionally, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir contributed to this phase.

Delhi: BJP corporators celebrate with Haryanvi song, plead for PM Modi's return at MCD bhawan (WATCH)

As the country voted in the Phase 2 of the general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to express his gratitude to all those who voted today. "Phase two has been too good," wrote PM Modi.

"Gratitude to the people across India who have voted today. The unparalleled support for NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more. Voters want NDA's good governance. Youth and women voters are powering the strong NDA support," PM Modi added in his X post.

Notable contenders in this phase included Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's Tejasvi Surya, actors Hema Malini and Arun Govil, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, as well as Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

During the electoral process, instances of controversy arose. The Election Commission filed a case against BJP MP and Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya for allegedly seeking votes based on religion through a video posted on Twitter. Moreover, BJP candidate Raju Bista from Darjeeling accused Trinamool Congress workers of inciting violence in Chopra, prompting calls for repolling at certain booths.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voters in remote Tripura region brave waters to cast vote in Phase 2 polls

Notably, candidates Raju Bista and Dr. Munish Tamang, representing BJP and Congress respectively in the Darjeeling constituency, were unable to cast votes for themselves as they are registered voters in Delhi due to their prolonged residence there for professional reasons.

Below is the state-wise voter turnout for the Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as per the EC Voter Turnout app at 9 PM:

Assam - 70.68%

Bihar - 54.91%

Chhattisgarh - 73.19%

Jammu and Kashmir - 71.63%

Karnataka - 67.45%

Kerala - 65.34%

Madhya Pradesh - 56.76%

Maharashtra - 54.34%

Manipur - 77.18%

Rajasthan - 63.93%

Tripura - 78.63%

Uttar Pradesh - 54.83%

West Bengal - 71.84%