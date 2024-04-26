Case Filed Against Tejasvi Surya For 'Seeking Votes On Religious Grounds'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 26 (IANS) A case has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency Tejasvi Surya for apparently seeking votes on religious grounds, an official said on Friday.

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena said that the case was filed on April 25.

"The case was filed at Jayanagar police station in Bengaluru under section 123 (3) for posting a video on X handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion," the Karnataka CEO said.

Tejasvi Surya, who is seeking re-election from Bengaluru South LS seat, had uploaded a video of 'Surya Tilak' on the forehead of Lord Shri Ram's idol on Thursday on X.

"Our generation was blessed to witness the majestic Surya Tilak on Bhagwan Sri Ram at Ayodhya on Ram Navami. A wait for 500 years and the wish of crores of Bharatiyas was fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For Bharatiyata to survive, vote for BJP," Surya had posted.