ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC Part Ways With Coach Ivan Vukomanovic

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, April 26 (IANS) Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) on Friday announced that the club has parted ways with head coach Ivan Vukomanovic as the team reached the Play-offs of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 after the team finished fifth overall at the end of the league phase.

Having joined the Club in 2021, Vukomanovic has left an indelible mark on the club. Under his stewardship, the club qualified for the ISL playoffs consecutively for three years, including an ISL runners-up finish in his maiden season. The Club also recorded its highest points total, and its highest goals scored in a single season in 2022.

Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said Vukomanovic has had a great influence on the team.

“Coach Ivan Vukomanovic's influence on the team development over the past three years has been truly invaluable. Working alongside him has been both a privilege and a pleasure. I'm immensely grateful for his contributions to Kerala Blasters FC, and I wish him all the best in all his future pursuits,” he said.

Club Director Nikhil B Nimmagadda said letting him go was a difficult decision for the team.“This has been a difficult decision for us. I have had a trusting, open & friendly relationship with Ivan from day one," he was quoted as saying by the club in a release.