Azerbaijan Chess Championship Winners Awarded

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Central Scientific Library has hosted an awarding ceremony forthe winners of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship, Azernews reports.

Aydın Suleymanli, who became the champion of Azerbaijan for thefirst time in his career, was awarded a gold medal and 12,000 AZNcash prize.

Medals and prizes were presented by the President of theAzerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov, as well as theVice-President Faig Hasanov.

Aydın Suleymanli won over Mohammad Muradli in the final. VugarRasulov, who defeated Khazar Babazadeh in the match for the 3rdplace, won the bronze medal.

The Azerbaijani Chess Championship is usually held in Baku,Azerbaijan. It is organized by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation(ACF).

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation was founded in 1920. ElmanRustamov has been president of the National Chess Federation since2007.

The national chess players have always taken high places attop-ranked tournaments.