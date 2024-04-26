Volume Of Broad Money Supply In Azerbaijan Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The volume of broad money supply in Azerbaijan as of April 1,2024, amounted to 44,830.3 million manats ($26.36 billion), Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank ofAzerbaijan (CBA).
According to the CBA, this amount is 0.2% more than a monthearlier, 0.5% less than at the beginning of 2024, and 9.1% morethan the previous year.
The volume of broad money supply in manats at the end of March2024 amounted to 34,453.6 million manats ($20.25 billion), which is0.6% more than a month earlier, 2.6% less than at the beginning of2024, and 16% more than the previous year.
