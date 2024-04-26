               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Holds Meeting With Foreign Minister Of Germany In Berlin


4/26/2024 10:08:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held ameeting with Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister of the FederalRepublic of Germany, in Berlin, Azernews reports.

MENAFN26042024000195011045ID1108143607

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search