Nauseda Supports Deploying Nukes In Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda praised Poland's willingness to deploy NATO's nuclear weapons in the country, saying that such a decision, if made by the Alliance, would contribute to deterrence and meet Europe's security expectations.

This was reported by Delfi , Ukrinform saw.

"Recently, of course, there have been events that increase military presence in our neighborhood - in particular, the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons. Unfortunately, this is a reality of today, both in the Kaliningrad region and, as far as we know, in the territory of Belarus," Nauseda said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Poland would pose no threat to Russia. "The idea of deploying nuclear weapons is not an incitement, not a threat to Russia, but it is, again, an element of the deterrence system, which should play a really significant role as a deterrent factor and force," said the president of Lithuania.

He also recalled that Warsaw had already raised this issue, so this is "nothing new".

As reported, today the presidents of Lithuania and Poland, Gitanas Nauseda and Andrzej Duda, visited the Brave Griffin exercise that is ongoing the Suwalki Gap.