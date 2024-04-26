Hcltech Appoints Lee Fang Chew As Independent Director

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, April 25, 2024: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced the appointment of Lee Fang Chew as an Independent Director of the company with effect from April 25, 2024.



Lee Fang Chew brings in over three decades of rich experience in the global technology industry and has deep understanding and know-how in analysing changes and evolution in technology, particularly in the computing industry.



She worked with Intel Corporation from 1986 to 2016 and had held several leadership positions. She was responsible for strengthening the ecosystem for Intel architecture in data center and cloud, consumers and businesses. She spearheaded Intelâ€TMs foray into services business and led the strategic planning for Channel Product Group covering market requirements, market sizing, product & technology roadmap. She was also responsible for Intelâ€TMs Global Distribution & Channel revenue and served as Financial Controller of Asia Pacific. She was also associated with Applied Materials as Vice President, Strategic Alliances from 2017 to 2020 and contributed to shaping the value proposition of the companyâ€TMs technology to build long-term strategic partnerships.



â€œWe are pleased to have a seasoned technology leader like Lee Fang Chew on the Board as HCLTech moves forward on the next phase of its growth journey. This also reinforces our commitment to building one of the most diverse Boards in the industry,â€ said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech.



â€œI am delighted to be a part of this distinguished Board and look forward to contributing to HCLTechâ€TMs growth journey in the rapidly evolving technology landscape,â€ said Lee Fang Chew.



Lee Fang Chew completed her Bachelor of Accountancy from National University of Singapore and Womenâ€TMs Director Development Program from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. She has also done executive programs for women leaders from Stanford University. She was voted by VAR Business Magazine as one of the 50 most powerful women of the channel in USA in August 2006.





