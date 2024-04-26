IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Likely To Play Against Rajasthan Royals

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 26 (IANS) The Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Sridharan Sriram was hopeful of speed sensation Mayank Yadav's participation in the match against Rajasthan Royals at Ekana Cricket Stadium after the star bowler suffered a soreness in the lower abdominal area during the match against Gujarat Titans.

“He is bowling today and looks fit, but we will have a final test ahead of the game tomorrow then only we will take a call on his participation against RR,” said Sridharan Sriram in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

“He is a terrific talent and from the place he comes, he knows very well what to do and what not to. The quality he has with his length is not inferior to others in this season's IPL and with that pace, it is very hard to play shots against him, and that is what makes him special,” said Sriram.

Yadav has so far played three IPL matches and has claimed six wickets, three each against PBKS and RCB. In a match against Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Yadav had to walk off the field after bowling just one over, where he was down on pace and was hit for three boundaries, conceding 13 runs overall.

Lucknow Super Giants will face Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday.