Raja Ravi Varma's ₹20-Cr 'Mohini' Steals The Show At Pundole's Auction

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A fine art sale organized by Mumbai-based auction house Pundole's featuring 71 pieces elicited a strong response from connoisseurs and investors alike, with a Raja Ravi Varma classic fetching nearly ₹20 crore.
MENAFN26042024007365015876ID1108143282
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.