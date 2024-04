Women In Armed Forces: Delhi HC Directs Centre To Decide On Plea Seeking Admission Via CDS Within 8 Weeks

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Defence Ministry to decide within eight weeks on a plea demanding the inclusion of women in the Armed Force through the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams a

petition filed by Advocate Kush Kalra challenging the exclusion of the fairer sex from applying for recruitment in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA) through the CDS examinations, the bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora directed the

Defence Ministry to decide over the same within eight weeks in December 2023, Advocate Kalra had made a representation before the union government over the issue Read | Go First crisis: Delhi HC tells DGCA to process applications moved by lessorsWhen the advocate requested the court to keep the petition until the government responds to the representation, the High Court bench said that the government should act promptly without the \"sword of the petition hanging over its head.\"Kirtiman Singh, the Central Government Standing Counsel, informed the court that the union government is gradually taking steps to include women in the Armed Forces Read | What happens if NOTA gets maximum votes? SC seeks EC's response\"We have done in the NDA. The grievance is that it should be done this year. This year, the cadre allocation has already been done. I am sure it [introduction of women in Army, Navy and Air Force through CDS] will also be done. But I can't make a statement that it will be done straightaway,\" Bar and Bench quoted Central Government Standing Counsel as saying of the plea, the court directed the Central government to address Kalra's representation within a specified timeframe.\"Writ petition is disposed of with direction to Defendant No. 2 to decide petitioner's representation dated December 22, 2023 in accordance with law in 8 weeks,\" the high court said Read | Lok Sabha elections 2024: Wheelchair-bound Zomato delivery agent casts his voteDuring the hearing, Kalra argued that the notification unjustifiably excludes females from appearing in the CDS exams to be conducted for IMA, INA and AFA solely on the grounds of their gender, contrary to constitutional principles of equality and non-discrimination contended that women are now permitted to join the NDA following Supreme Court orders. However, the discriminatory practice persists in the CDS, hindering female officers' career advancement opportunities.“This exclusion of eligible female candidates from the opportunity to get training at the premier Indian training institute of the Indian Armed Forces, which, at a later point of time, becomes a hurdle in the career advancement opportunities for Female Officers in the Armed Forces,” the plea said said that the notification prohibits females from applying to IMA, INA and the IAF by stating that women are being considered only for the Short Service Commission (SSC).

