Shareholder Boosts Credit Portfolio Through Interest-Free Loans To NBCI

The NAS Project Non-Bank Credit Institution, operational since2021, concluded the previous year with a net profit and distributeddividends to its founder, Azernews reports, citingthe annual audit report of NBCI.

The year 2023 closed with a net profit of 434 thousand manats,stemming from interest income totaling 989 thousand manats.

Following this net profit, the undistributed balance of profitreached over 406 thousand manats. NBCI allocated 207,000 manats oflast year's net profit to its founder, Muhammad Guliyev, whocurrently holds 100% of shares valued at 1.3 million manats.

However, Muhammad Guliyev remains the primary financialcontributor to NBCI. Consequently, the interest-free debt extendedby the founder to NBCI, which stood at 1.115 million manats at thebeginning of 2023, escalated to 2.412 million manats byyear-end.

NBCI allocated nearly all funds received from the founder toclient loans. The loan portfolio surged by 67% in the past year,reaching 4,042 million manats, with consumer loans comprising 98%(equivalent to 3.986 million AZN). In the previous year, consumerloans accounted for only 53% of the portfolio.

Of the 3.156 million AZN in consumer loans disbursed by NBCI, aportion is secured by real estate, while unsecured loans totaled222,000 manats."

