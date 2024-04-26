Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Tanzania

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania HE Samia Suluhu Hassan on the anniversary of her country's Union Day.

