Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Tanzania


4/26/2024 7:26:37 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania HE Samia Suluhu Hassan on the anniversary of her country's Union Day.

