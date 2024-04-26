7 Dead, 32 Injured In Road Accidents Countrywide Yesterday - Traffic Department

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 26 (Petra)-- According to figures from the Traffic Department, there were 521 traffic incidents yesterday, Thursday, that resulted in seven fatalities and thirty two injuries.The department clarified that dangerous infractions committed carelessly were the cause of the ongoing carnage on the roadways, leading to tragic accidents. One of them did not have a valid driver's license, and a few of them had a history of major infractions, like running a red light, going above the speed limit, and using a phone while operating a vehicle.The department affirmed that it is putting in constant effort to ensure everyone using the roads is safe as well as to stop and deal with infractions.