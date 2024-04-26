Grossman Chevrolet To Provide Old Saybrook Little League With New Equipment, Monetary Contribution

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 2024 marks the nineteenth year of Chevrolet's Youth Baseball & Softball program and has benefited over 10 million players since it launched in 2006. Last year, more than 1,300 Chevrolet dealers participated across the country.



Hartford, CT, April 26, 2024 - Grossman Chevrolet is partnering with Old Saybrook Little League in Old Saybrook. Grossman Chevrolet has joined forces with the Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball program to provide new equipment, and a monetary donation.



"Playing baseball and softball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Grossman Chevrolet and Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Old Saybrook." said Linda Grossman, Executive Manager for Grossman Chevrolet. "Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball and softball instills in its players."



Grossman Chevrolet will present Old Saybrook Little League an equipment kit that includes useful items such as equipment bags, first aid kits, scorebooks, and ball buckets.



In addition, Grossman Chevrolet will present a check representing a one-time donation to Old Saybrook Little League.



"Chevrolet designs and builds its vehicles with busy families in mind, featuring a comprehensive suite of available safety features; technologies that make the journey more comfortable and engaging for the entire family; and the space and flexibility needed to haul people and cargo. We encourage everyone to take a look at what Chevrolet has to offer," said Grossman.



For more information about Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball, please visit



About Grossman Chevrolet

VOTED BEST AUTO DEALER ON THE SHORELINE, SHORELINE NEWSPAPERS' 2023,2022, 2020, 2019 & 2018 ANNUAL READERS POLL



VOTED BEST BUSINESS OF THE YEAR BY THE OLD SAYBROOK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

" Our owner, Linda Grossman, is actively involved with the day-to-day workings at our dealership, ensuring that everything is meeting our high standards. Growing up in the Old Saybrook area, she is a huge advocate for volunteering and donating to the local communities. She also understands what it's like to be a woman working in a man's world and strives to make Grossman Chevrolet Nissan an inclusive place for people of all backgrounds and genders.



ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at





