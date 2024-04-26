Azerbaijani Manat's Real Effective Exchange Rates Down

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
As of April 1, 2024, the nominal effective exchange rate of theAzerbaijani manat compared to foreign currencies was 103.7 points, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank ofAzerbaijan.
This was 0.1 point higher than the previous month, 1.7 pointsmore than the beginning of the year, and 7.2 points more comparedto April 1, 2023.
By the end of March, the real effective exchange rate of themanat was 121.8 points, down 0.7 point from a month earlier, 0.4point more than the beginning of the year, and 1.9 points down fromthe same period in 2023.
