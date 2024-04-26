Students At A Paris Institute Demonstrate Support For Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, April 26 (KUNA) -- Students at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, also known as Sciences Po or Sciences Po Paris, organized on Friday a demonstration IN support of the people of Gaza who have been subjected to bloody aggression waged by the Israeli occupation.

The news channel BFM reported that scores of students gathered at a building of the institute while others demonstrated outside the premises, expressing solidarity with the Gazans.

Classes have remained shut at the institute due to the protests, the news channel said. (end)

