UK Imposes New Sanctions On Iranian Drone Industry

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Britain announced new sanctions against Iran's military drone industry on Thursday. This action was taken in response to Iran's recent drone and missile attack on Israel.

The sanctions, coordinated with the U.S. and Canada, target four businesses and two directors involved in a network of drone companies. Their goal is to restrict Iran's capacity to deploy drones.

These actions follow last week's sanctions imposed by Britain on Iranian military figures and organizations. The coordinated effort with the United States came after Iran attacked Israel.

Iran's recent drone and missile attack on Israel occurred on April 13, purportedly in retaliation for an attack on its embassy compound in Damascus two weeks earlier. This incident heightened tensions in the already volatile Middle East region, raising concerns about further escalation of conflict.

“The Iranian regime's dangerous attack on Israel risked thousands of civilian casualties and wider escalation in the region,” British Foreign Secretary David Cameron stated in a statement.

“Today, the UK and our partners have sent a clear message – we will hold those responsible for Iran's destabilizing behaviour to account.”

Britain announced additional measures to restrict Iran's military capabilities by banning the export of drone and missile components to Iran.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram