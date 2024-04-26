EVM-VVPAT Row: Defeated Candidates Can Verify Votes After Elections If...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "\"Candidates who secure second and third position in the [election] results can request for the verification of burnt memory semicontroller...,\" the Supreme Court said in one of the directions it gave on Friday Supreme Court said this while rejecting all petitions seeking 100 percent verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) votes with their Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips Supreme said the burnt memory in the micro-controller EVM shall be checked by a team of engineers after the declaration of results, news agency ANI reported READ: No 100% verification of EVM-VVPATs, says Supreme Court: 'Blindly distrusting poll process...'This will only be done at a request by runner-up candidates. Also, such a request for verification can be made within seven days after the declaration of results, the Supreme Court said on Friday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has maintained that EVMs cannot be tampered with process in detailsAs per the Supreme Court's verdict, candidates who secure second and third positions in the results can request for the verification of burnt memory semi-controller in 5 percent of the EVMs per assembly segment in a Parliamentary constituency written request must be made by the candidate within seven days of the declaration of the results. On receiving the written request, the EVMs shall be checked and verified by a team of engineers from the manufacturer of the EVMs, as reported by Live Law.\"The burnt memory semi-controller in 5 percent of the EVMs that is, the Control Unit, Ballot Unit and the VVPAT per assembly segment of the parliamentary constituency, shall be checked and verified by a team of engineers from the manufacturers of the EVM post the announcement of results, for any tampering or modification, on a written request made by candidates who are at serial no. 2 or 3 behind the highest polled candidate\", Justice Sanjiv Khanna was quoted as saying report added that candidates should identify the EVMs to be checked by the serial number of the polling booth, all candidates shall have the option to be present at the time of verification, Bar and Bench reported. After verification, the district election officer shall notify the authenticity of the burnt memory of verificationThe reports cited the Supreme Court as saying that expenses for the verification process, as notified by the Election Commission of India, should be borne by the candidate making the request. \"If the EVMs are found to be tampered with, the cost will be refunded to the candidate,\" the court added Supreme Court bench clarified, \"After the verification process is conducted, the actual cost or expenses for the said verification is to be notified by the ECI and the candidate making the said request will make payment of the said expenses.\"What are the ways in which a VOTER can get his/ her vote verified?If an elector, after having recorded his/her vote, alleges that the paper slip generated by the printer has shown the name or symbol of a candidate other than the one he/she voted for, then they can seek verification under Rule 49MA of Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961 Election Commission said that as per the provisions of Rule 49MA, the Presiding Officer obtains a written declaration from the voter as to the allegation – after informing the elector about the consequence of making a false declaration as per the Indian Penal Code.\"If the elector gives the written declaration referred to in sub-rule (1) of Rule 49MA, the Presiding Officer permits the elector to record a test vote in the voting machine in his/her presence and in the presence of the candidates or polling agents who may be present in the polling station, and observe the paper slip generated by the printer,\" the EC says.\"If the allegation is found true, the Presiding Officer will report the facts immediately to the Returning Officer, stop further recording of votes in that voting machine and act as per the directions that may be given by the Returning Officer,\" it adds if the allegation is found to be false and the paper slip so generated under sub-rule (1) matches with the test vote recorded by the elector under sub-rule (2), then, the Presiding Officer shall \"make a remark to that effect against the second entry relating to that elector in Form 17A, Rule 49L\".He then must mention the serial number and name of the candidate for whom such test vote has been recorded; Obtain the signature or thumb impression of that elector against such remarks; and make necessary entries regarding such test vote in item 5 in Part I of Form 17C.

