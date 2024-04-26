Musk Says ‘Brazilians Seek The Truth’ As X Tops Download Charts In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Elon Musk, the influential owner of the widely-used platform X, stands at the forefront of a critical discourse on free expression in Brazil. He asserts that the citizens of Brazil relentlessly pursue the truth.



This claim gains credence as X tops the download charts on Apple's iOS, leading both free and paid categories.



Musk's ongoing struggle underscores his resistance to perceived censorshi by Brazilian judicial authorities, especially targeting Justice Alexandre de Moraes of the Supreme Federal Court STF .



His frustrations resonate with those of respected American journalists like Michael Shellenberger and Glenn Greenwald , who accuse Moraes of significantly stifling free speech in the nation.



The conflict intensified on April 7, 2024, when Justice Moraes implicated Musk in a digital militia probe that began in July 2021.







He suggested Musk's involvement in activities against democratic values.



The same justice initiated another inquiry on Musk for possibly obstructing justice and encouraging criminal acts.



The day before, Musk openly questioned Moraes' insistence on stringent censorship measures.



These comments referred to an earlier dialogue on X from January 11, where Musk had condemned Moraes' rigid stance on speech regulation.

This exchange was sparked by remarks from Shellenberger , who claimed that Moraes led a broad campaign against freedom of expression in Brazil.



Musk criticized strongly, hinting at shutting down X in Brazil to protest actions by Moraes he sees as illegal.



He called the Justtice tyrannical, totalitarian, and draconian, suggesting resignation or impeachment.



Additionally, on April 3, Shellenberger unveiled email interactions from X's legal team in Brazil, dating from 2020 to 2022.



These emails reveal judicial demands for user data regarding electoral processes and content moderation.



They expose a broader agenda to control online discourse, thereby challenging the foundation of democratic integrity.



This episode echoes the "Twitter Files" saga, highlighting similar issues from the 2020 U.S. elections after Musk's October 2022 acquisition of Twitter.

