Florianópolis Airport Soars To Top At 2024 Brazilian Aviation Awards

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At the 2024 Aviação + Brasil Awards, Florianópolis Airport secured the title of Brazil's best airport.
The Ministry of Ports and Airports hosted this event, which honored the sector's top achievements.
This award, recognizing exceptional service based on passenger satisfaction and flight punctuality, marked Florianópolis Airport' fourth win with an impressive score of 4.74 out of 5.
Zurich Airport manages this distinguished facility, which had previously triumphed in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
Significant enhancements, notably transforming Boulevard 14/32 into a bustling hub for gastronomy and services, boosted its passenger ratings.
Ricardo Gesse, CEO of Zurich Airport Brazil , highlighted the positive feedback from these upgrades, acknowledging a year marked by considerable growth and progress.
Furthermore, the accolades reached beyond Florianópolis. Airports like Porto Alegre, Confins, and Recife also received recognition.
In the regional categories, notable winners included
Imperatriz for the Northeast,
Macapá for Central-West and North,
Uberlândia for the Southeast, and
Cascavel for the South,
with Cascavel winning Best Regional Airport in Brazil.
The event spotlighted the most punctual airports, divided by passenger volume. Goiânia led the category for up to 5 million passengers.
Recife excelled for 5 to 10 million passengers, and Confins stood out for more than 10 million.
Besides winning the best overall for up to 5 million passengers, Florianópolis also earned the title of best airport nationwide, demonstrating its operational superiority.
Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras received accolades as the most punctual and best overall airline, showcasing its dedication to timely and satisfactory service.
These awards showcase significant advancements in Brazil's aviation industry, emphasizing services and infrastructure that greatly enhance the nation's travel experience.
