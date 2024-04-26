Fluminense And Cerro Porteño Draw In Copa Libertadores

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Asunción's La Nueva Olla Stadium, Fluminense from Brazil and Paraguay's Cerro Porteño ended their third-round Copa Libertadores match with a 0-0 draw.



This outcome left Fluminense leading Group A with five points, just ahead of Chile's Colo-Colo due to tiebreakers.



Cerro Porteño follows closely with four points, and Alianza Lima of Peru remains at the bottom with two.



The first half saw few opportunities for both teams. Cerro Porteño had a chance after a mistake by Fluminense's Felipe Melo, but the shot missed.



Additionally, a potential foul reviewed by VAR could have nullified the play if a goal had occurred.







Throughout the match, Cerro Porteño tried to leverage their home ground.



Despite this, Fluminense, under Coach Fernando Diniz, played cautiously, aiming mainly to secure a point away from home.



In the second half, Cerro Porteño increased their pressure, becoming more aggressive towards Fluminense's goal.



Fábio, the Brazilian goalkeeper, was pivotal, stopping a crucial header from Piris da Motta and maintaining the draw.



The game concluded without any goals, reflecting the modest performance from both teams.



This draw did not meet Fluminense's usual standards, prompting concerns.



Additionally, Fluminense faced another challenge as midfielder André suffered an injury, leaving the field in pain.



His condition casts uncertainty over his participation in the upcoming games against Colo-Colo in Santiago and Corinthians in the national league.



Meanwhile, Cerro Porteño prepares to build on this draw for their next games against Alianza Lima in Peru and General Caballero locally.



They aim to use the momentum from this match to their advantage.

