Friday’S Top Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them


4/26/2024 7:00:11 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Welcome to your complete and detailed guide to today's thrilling soccer fixtures across various leagues and countries.

Whether you're a fan of Brazilian Série B or international leagues, we've got all the details on where and when to watch the matches live.

Here's where you can catch today's key matches live:
Brazilian Série B


  • 7:00 PM – Ituano vs. Operário/PR – GOAT Channel and Premiere
  • 7:00 PM – Sport vs. Vila Nova – Sportv2 and Premiere
  • 8:00 PM – Avaí vs. Santos – Sportv and Premiere
  • 9:00 PM – Guarani vs. Chapecoense – TV Brasil, GOAT Channel, and Premiere


German Football

  • 1:30 PM – 2.Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin vs. Hannover – Onefootball
  • 1:30 PM – 2.Bundesliga: St. Pauli vs. Rostock – Onefootball
  • 3:30 PM – Bundesliga: Bochum vs. Hoffenheim – Onefootball, GOAT Channel, and Sportv

Spanish Football

  • 4:00 PM – LaLiga: Almería vs. Getafe – Star+

French Football

  • 4:00 PM – Ligue 1: Montpellier vs. Nantes – Star+

English Football

  • 4:00 PM – Championship: QPR vs. Leeds United – Espn4 and Star+

Italian Football

  • 3:45 PM – Serie A: Frosinone vs. Salernitana – Star+

European Football

  • 12:00 PM – Finnish League: Inter Turku vs. Ekenas – Onefootball
  • 12:00 PM – Latvian League: Metta/LU vs. Auda – Onefootball
  • 12:30 PM – Slovak League: Michalovce vs. Banska Bystrica – Onefootball
  • 2:00 PM – Danish League: Lyngby vs. Vejle – Onefootball
  • 2:00 PM – Turkish League: Adana Demirspor vs. Galatasaray – Star+
  • 2:30 PM – Austrian League: Austria Vienna vs. Altach – Onefootball
  • 4:15 PM – Portuguese League: Gil Vicente vs. Arouca – Star+

Americas Football

  • 5:30 PM – Colombian B: Atlético vs. Tigres – YouTube (Wins Sports TV)
  • 6:00 PM – Colombian B: Orsomarso vs. Boca Juniors – YouTube (Wins Sports TV)
  • 8:30 PM – USL Championship: Rhode Island vs. Phoenix Rising – Star+
  • 9:00 PM – Ecuadorian League: Deportivo Cuenca vs. Mushuc Runa – Star+
  • 9:40 PM – Colombian B: Barranquilla vs. Real Cundinamarca – YouTube (Wins Sports TV)

Global Football

  • 6:45 AM – Australian League: Brisbane Roar vs. Adelaide United – YouTube (A-Leagues)
  • 12:00 PM – Saudi League: Al Hilal vs. Al-Fateh SC – YouTube (Esporte na Band and GOAT Channel) and BandSports
  • 2:30 PM – U23 Asian Cup: Iran vs. Vietnam – Star+
  • 3:00 PM – CAF Champions League: Al-Ahly vs. Mazembe (semifinal, second leg) – YouTube (Esporte na Band) and BandSports
  • 3:00 PM – Saudi League: Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Shabab – GOAT Channel

Women's Football

  • 2:00 PM – Saudi Women's League: Al-Ahli vs. Al-Riyadh – Dazn
  • 3:30 PM – Italian Women's League: Juventus vs. Inter Milan – Star+
  • 8:00 PM – South American U20: Paraguay vs. Brazil – Sportv3
  • 8:30 PM – NWSL: Washington vs. Orlando Pride – NWSL+
  • 11:00 PM – NWSL: Angel City vs. Kansas City Current – GOAT Channel and NWSL+

Futsal

  • 2:45 AM – OFC Champions League: Suva vs. Mataks – Fifa+
  • 5:45 AM – OFC Champions League: UNV vs. Veitongo – Fifa+
  • 11:00 AM – Asian Cup: semifinal – Star+
  • 7:00 PM – LNF: Tubarão vs. Sorocaba – YouTube

Thank you for tuning in, and we hope you enjoy today's matches across the globe. Keep this guide handy to ensure you

