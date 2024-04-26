Friday’S Top Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Welcome to your complete and detailed guide to today's thrilling soccer fixtures across various leagues and countries.
Whether you're a fan of Brazilian Série B or international leagues, we've got all the details on where and when to watch the matches live.
Here's where you can catch today's key matches live:
Brazilian Série B
7:00 PM – Ituano vs. Operário/PR – GOAT Channel and Premiere
7:00 PM – Sport vs. Vila Nova – Sportv2 and Premiere
8:00 PM – Avaí vs. Santos – Sportv and Premiere
9:00 PM – Guarani vs. Chapecoense – TV Brasil, GOAT Channel, and Premiere
German Football
1:30 PM – 2.Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin vs. Hannover – Onefootball
1:30 PM – 2.Bundesliga: St. Pauli vs. Rostock – Onefootball
3:30 PM – Bundesliga: Bochum vs. Hoffenheim – Onefootball, GOAT Channel, and Sportv
Spanish Football
4:00 PM – LaLiga: Almería vs. Getafe – Star+
French Football
4:00 PM – Ligue 1: Montpellier vs. Nantes – Star+
English Football
4:00 PM – Championship: QPR vs. Leeds United – Espn4 and Star+
Italian Football
3:45 PM – Serie A: Frosinone vs. Salernitana – Star+
European Football
12:00 PM – Finnish League: Inter Turku vs. Ekenas – Onefootball
12:00 PM – Latvian League: Metta/LU vs. Auda – Onefootball
12:30 PM – Slovak League: Michalovce vs. Banska Bystrica – Onefootball
2:00 PM – Danish League: Lyngby vs. Vejle – Onefootball
2:00 PM – Turkish League: Adana Demirspor vs. Galatasaray – Star+
2:30 PM – Austrian League: Austria Vienna vs. Altach – Onefootball
4:15 PM – Portuguese League: Gil Vicente vs. Arouca – Star+
Americas Football
5:30 PM – Colombian B: Atlético vs. Tigres – YouTube (Wins Sports TV)
6:00 PM – Colombian B: Orsomarso vs. Boca Juniors – YouTube (Wins Sports TV)
8:30 PM – USL Championship: Rhode Island vs. Phoenix Rising – Star+
9:00 PM – Ecuadorian League: Deportivo Cuenca vs. Mushuc Runa – Star+
9:40 PM – Colombian B: Barranquilla vs. Real Cundinamarca – YouTube (Wins Sports TV)
Global Football
6:45 AM – Australian League: Brisbane Roar vs. Adelaide United – YouTube (A-Leagues)
12:00 PM – Saudi League: Al Hilal vs. Al-Fateh SC – YouTube (Esporte na Band and GOAT Channel) and BandSports
2:30 PM – U23 Asian Cup: Iran vs. Vietnam – Star+
3:00 PM – CAF Champions League: Al-Ahly vs. Mazembe (semifinal, second leg) – YouTube (Esporte na Band) and BandSports
3:00 PM – Saudi League: Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Shabab – GOAT Channel
Women's Football
2:00 PM – Saudi Women's League: Al-Ahli vs. Al-Riyadh – Dazn
3:30 PM – Italian Women's League: Juventus vs. Inter Milan – Star+
8:00 PM – South American U20: Paraguay vs. Brazil – Sportv3
8:30 PM – NWSL: Washington vs. Orlando Pride – NWSL+
11:00 PM – NWSL: Angel City vs. Kansas City Current – GOAT Channel and NWSL+
Futsal
2:45 AM – OFC Champions League: Suva vs. Mataks – Fifa+
5:45 AM – OFC Champions League: UNV vs. Veitongo – Fifa+
11:00 AM – Asian Cup: semifinal – Star+
7:00 PM – LNF: Tubarão vs. Sorocaba – YouTube
Thank you for tuning in, and we hope you enjoy today's matches across the globe. Keep this guide handy to ensure you
