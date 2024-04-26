China’S New Stance On Facial Recognition: A Move Towards Privacy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant policy shift, China has introduced draft regulations to curb the widespread use of facial recognition technology across various sectors, from public surveillance to private enterprises.



Until recently, facial recognition technology was ubiquitous in China, employed in everything from street cameras to bathroom facilities.

This sparked debates over privacy and the ethical use of such technologies.









Until recently, facial recognition technology was ubiquitous in China, employed in everything from street cameras to bathroom facilities.



However, the new guidelines from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC ) signal a more cautious approach.









However, the new guidelines from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC ) signal a more cautious approach.







These rules mandate clear signage for facial recognition use in public areas and require explicit individual consent, significantly limiting its application without prior approval.



Moreover, the regulations specify that facial recognition should not be the sole access method to any building, promoting alternative identification means.



This includes a strict prohibition on installing image-capturing devices in sensitive areas such as hotel rooms and public restrooms, unless necessary for public safety.















Organizations with facial data on over 10,000 individuals now face strict registration and reporting requirements. These requirements are aimed at clarifying how they intend to protect this data.















These entities must also seek authorization before retaining high-resolution facial images, emphasizing a move towards non-biometric identification methods whenever possible.

China's New Privacy Regulations

This regulatory change in China aims to align technology practices with global privacy standards, balancing national security and public safety.



China's new measures aim to protect privacy and restore public trust in its technological advancements.



The draft regulations are currently open for public comment, offering citizens a chance to influence the final laws.









The participatory step underscores the government's recognition of the need for transparency.



It also highlights the importance of public engagement in the governance of technology that affects everyday life.









