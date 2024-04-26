The Rise Of Geothermal Energy: A Sustainable Power Revolution

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Geothermal energy traditionally harnessed in volcanically active regions like Iceland, is on the brink of a transformative expansion.



Advances in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) are extending their reach beyond these natural hotspots.



By employing techniques akin to fracking, EGS allows for the extraction of the earth's heat in regions previously considered geologically inactive.



This process involves injecting water into deep underground rocks, producing steam that powers turbines to generate electricity.



This expansion significantly broadens the geographical scope and potential of geothermal energy.







The recent technological breakthroughs in EGS could massively elevate its role in the energy grid.









Companies like Fervo Energy are pioneering the use of these systems to develop underground "batteries" that provide a stable power supply.



These batteries are capable of storing and releasing energy to match demand fluctuations.









This method offers a reliable alternative to the intermittent nature of other renewables, such as solar and wind, potentially generating vast quantities of electricity.



The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE ) is championing these innovations with substantial investments aimed at scaling and validating EGS technologies.









Their goal is to cut geothermal energy costs by 90% by 2035, making it a competitive part of a carbon-free grid.









Furthermore, the potential of geothermal energy extends beyond electricity production.



States like West Virginia and Maryland are exploring geothermal applications for residential and commercial heating and cooling, taking advantage of shallower geothermal resources.















These initiatives suggest geothermal energy could soon be a cornerstone of the U.S.'s sustainable energy infrastructure.









This would significantly contribute to both power supply and environmental sustainability goals.













