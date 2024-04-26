Sandeshkhali Case: CBI Recovers Foreign-Made Guns, Ammunition During Raids In West Bengal

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Central Bureau of Investigation seized arms and ammunition from Sandeshkhali on Friday while conducting searches at multiple locations. The probe agency is looking into a mob attack against the Enforcement Directorate that was allegedly instigated by a local TMC leader. The ED team was attacked on January 5 as they went to raid the premises of Shajahan Sheikh in connection with a ration scam to reports the CBI seized arms and ammunition - including foreign-made pistols - while raiding multiple locations in West Bengal.A team was sent to investigate after the central agency received inputs about a large cache of arms hidden in Sandeshkhali.(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN26042024007365015876ID1108142798
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.