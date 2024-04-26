Severe Heatwave Alert! IMD Issues Fresh Warning, Predicts 2024 Will Surpass Previous Years To Become Hottest On Record

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over large swathes of India next week as 2024 becomes the hottest year on record. The India Meteorological Department sounded a red alert for many places in West Bengal and Odisha till the end of April. Meanwhile an orange alert has been sounded for sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar and interior Karnataka.“Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to continue over East and south peninsular India during the next five days. A fresh spell of rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over the western Himalayan region between April 29 and 29, the plains of northwest India between April 26 and 28, and adjoining Central India between April 26 and 27,” the Met department said.



