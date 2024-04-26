Rising Consumer Disposable Income, A Significant Factor Driving The Luxury Travel Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Income levels in Asia have surged since the past decade, with the region's per capita GDP almost doubling, from USD 3,190 in 2005 to USD 5,960 in 2015.

The luxury travel market is growing, backed by consumer spending, growing Chinese millennials, and expansion of the tourism sector. Growing Chinese middle-class at a faster rate are key contributors to the market growth. The Asian consumers are rapidly spending on travel based on celebration & special events strongly supported by increased disposable income.

In addition, the rising affluence and a relaxation of visa restrictions on Chinese travellers by the Chinese government are rapidly boosting the market growth.

As the working populace is growing with a greater number of women in working-class, consumer's expenditure on travel is on a rise. As a result, the market has seen an upsurge in more women travellers, driving the market growth. As per the statistics, in- terms of future spending options, luxury travel has become popular and a top priority of most of the people. To capitalize and attract more consumers, market leaders are formulating unique strategies to target the growing middle-class segment.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Luxury Travel Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the world, especially the tourism sector.

The number of international tourist arrival is projected to witness a significant fall due to travel restrictions introduced by several countries. The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) estimates a decline of about USD 300–400 billion (20–30%) in the global international tourist arrivals. Europe is largely hit by the pandemic as the region represents 50% of international travel, followed by Asia-Pacific and Africa.

Key Highlights



The luxury travel market is expected to grow with a lucrative CAGR of xx%, strongly supported by digitally influenced millennials and growing disposable income across the globe.

The millennial (21–30) segment is projected to hold over 45% of the market share. The gradual shift towards world exploration drives the segment growth.

The adventure & safari segment is projected to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast period due to rising demand for nature-based holidays.

Europe dominates the luxury travel market as the region is one of the most popular destinations for luxury travel. Germany witnessed the largest number of international tourist influx in the region, further driving the market growth.



Key Players



Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC

Virtuoso, Ltd.

Scott Dunn Ltd

Butterfield & Robinson Inc

TUI AG

Travcoa (The Luxury Travel Group)

Micato Safaris, Inc.

Ker & Downey

Tauck, Inc.

Black Tomato Group

Thomas Cook Group Plc

Cox & Kings Ltd

Kensington Tours Ltd

Zicasso, Inc.

Backroads

Lindblad Expeditions

Exodus Travels



Luxury Travel Market Segmentation

By Type of Tour



Cruise/ship expedition

Adventure & safari

Celebration & special events

Customized & private vacations

Culinary travel & shopping

Business tours

Small group journey



By Age Group



Millennial (21–30)

Generation X (31–40)

Baby boomers (41–60)

Silver hair (60 and above)



By Type of Traveller



Absolute luxury

Aspiring luxury

Accessible luxury



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN26042024004597010339ID1108142792