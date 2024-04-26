Gas Deal Between Armenia, Azerbaijan To Speed Up Signing Peace

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



There is a new vision on the horizon in the relations betweenAzerbaijan and Armenia. As is known, Armenia returned four villagesof the Qazakh district, and the delimitation and demarcationprocess started between the two countries.

Right after this news, Yerevan voiced its interest in purchasingnatural gas from Azerbaijan. In a comment to the local mediaoutlets, Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyansaid that Armenia should consider importing natural gas fromAzerbaijan. He noted that laying a natural gas pipeline fromAzerbaijan and Iran and buying natural gas from those countries isa very good option. However Simonyan added that there were no suchdiscussion between the sides. To the question whether Armenia canbuy natural gas from Azerbaijan, he responded that he is verypositive about it and the sides need to discuss this matter.

It is worth noting that the Azerbaijani sides reportedly did notrule out the possibility of gas supplies to Armenia after securingpeace with Armenia.

Speaking to Azernews on the issue, politicalanalyst Samir Humbatov noted that there is no problem withAzerbaijan selling gas to Armenia, if there is an agreement betweenthe parties and come to peace. He underscored that Azerbaijan hasalready exported its gas to the world market and neighboringcountries.

"There is nothing unusual or problematic here. It is even moreconvenient to sell the gas to neighboring countries, because thereis an issue of communication lines here. Of course, trade caninfluence the consolidation of peace and the formation of peace. Ithink that if Azerbaijan sells gas to Armenia and Armenia reallywants to buy gas from Azerbaijan, it can give impetus to thestrengthening of trade relations between the sides. I think thiscan be considered as a rather positive trend," Humbatov said.

He added that if such cooperation takes place between the sidesand if the sides can strengthen trade relations, this can have apositive effect not only on bilateral relations, but also onregional relations. He recalled that Azerbaijan already sells gasto Georgia, and Azerbaijan can sell gas to Armenia in the sameform. In any case, this will be a successful option for Armenia,and in turn, it can affect the development of the region.

"It should be noted that both Azerbaijan and Armenia benefitfrom this business. All these are important conditions. One canthink about it, but again, a lot depends on the position of thepolitical authorities here. I think that Azerbaijan is a countrythat is always ready to cooperate in this matter. If Armenia takesa right step in this regard, the result will be clear for bothArmenia and Azerbaijan," Samir Humbatov concluded.