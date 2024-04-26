Turkish Humanitarian Sea Mission For Gaza Delayed

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 26 (KUNA) -- Organizers of a relief flotilla for Gaza have decided to delay a journey to the war-beleaguered enclave for several days, the trip organizing authority said on Friday.

The organizers, according to the report, decided to delay the journey, originally set to begin today, due to some procedures taken by the "Israeli entity" at the Gaza harbors.

The delay should not be longer than a few days without "political intervention," it said, without explaining.

The Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IIH) and the Mavi Marmara Association have organized the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) alongside pro-Palestinian organizations and activists from 30 countries. The coalition seeks to break the siege of Gaza. (end)

