Qatar Affirms Commitment To Earmark USD 3 Million For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 26 (KUNA) -- Qatar declared on Friday its commitment to offer USD three million to the Ukraine parliament's commissioner bureau for human rights.
The foreign ministry said in a statement that the commitment was confirmed by the Minister of State for International Cooperation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lulwa Al-Khater, while addressing a meeting of the partnership between Qatar and the bureau in Doha.
Noting Doha's efforts to support families and children affected by the Ukrainian-Russian strife, Al-Khater reaffirmed the Gulf country's role as an international peace mediator and advocate.
Qatar had reunited Ukrainian children in distress with their parents in four operations, Al-Khater said, indicating that the country currently hosts 20 re-united Ukrainian families. (end)
sss
MENAFN26042024000071011013ID1108142704
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.