Qatar Affirms Commitment To Earmark USD 3 Million For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 26 (KUNA) -- Qatar declared on Friday its commitment to offer USD three million to the Ukraine parliament's commissioner bureau for human rights.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that the commitment was confirmed by the Minister of State for International Cooperation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lulwa Al-Khater, while addressing a meeting of the partnership between Qatar and the bureau in Doha.

Noting Doha's efforts to support families and children affected by the Ukrainian-Russian strife, Al-Khater reaffirmed the Gulf country's role as an international peace mediator and advocate.

Qatar had reunited Ukrainian children in distress with their parents in four operations, Al-Khater said, indicating that the country currently hosts 20 re-united Ukrainian families. (end)

sss









MENAFN26042024000071011013ID1108142704