Total Support For BJP-JD-S Alliance In K’Taka: Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi (Karnataka), April 26 (IANS) BJP is going to get total support in the elections to 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi stated in Hubballi on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Joshi said that during voting in south Karnataka, people are backing the BJP-JD-S alliance. "Popular support is needed in the interest of the country towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people should come out in large numbers and participate in voting," he appealed.

"The increase in percentage of voting does not mean that Prime Minister Modi has won. The party workers of the alliance should not sit at home and see to it that the voting is done to the highest level," Joshi added.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda attacked Congress over distribution of guarantee handbills to people in the state.

“Great person Rahul Gandhi who does not deserve to contest from Uttar Pradesh has shifted his base to Kerala and is contesting election from there. This development will misguide the people and cheat them. The handbills are used to fool people in the state,” he charged.