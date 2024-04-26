Enemy Shells Marhanets Community With Heavy Artillery At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, the enemy fired heavy artillery at the Marhanets community in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“In the evening, the enemy fired twice more at Nikopol with FPV drones. After midnight, they fired with heavy artillery at the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district,” the post reads. Read also:
Air defense forces down Russian missile over Dnipropetrovsk
region
According to him, no one was killed or injured in the shelling.
As reported earlier, Russian invaders attacked the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region 17 times on April 25, injuring four people.
