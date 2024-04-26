Mongolia, Britain Agree To Enhance Ties

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ULAN BATOR, Apr 26 (NNN-APA) – Mongolia and Britain have agreed to expand bilateral ties and cooperation in various areas, local media reported today, citing Mongolia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agreement was reached here, during talks between Mongolian Foreign Minister, Batmunkh Battsetseg and her visiting British counterpart, David Cameron, the ministry said in a statement.

The two sides agreed to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation in trade, economy, culture, education, tourism, e-government and geology, among others, said the ministry.

After the talks, they signed a roadmap for lifting the bilateral cooperation to a comprehensive partnership, it said.

Cameron arrived yesterday for a two-day official visit, the first by a British foreign secretary to the Asian country in 11 years.

Last year marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.– NNN-APA

