World Intellectual Property Day: OPPO Maintains Top 10 Global IP Ranking For Fifth Consecutive Year

In the 'OPPO Innovation and Intellectual Property White Paper', OPPO reaffirms its long-term commitment to innovation and its proactive defense intellectual property strategy. OPPO is investing significantly in AI innovation and is committed to advancing and popularizing AI Phones.

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 April 2024 - Today, OPPO, a Leading global technology company, released its 'OPPO Innovation and Intellectual Property White Paper' on World Intellectual Property (IP) Day, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to innovation and intellectual property protection. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), OPPO ranked ninth globally in patents filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) in 2023, making its fifth consecutive year in the global top ten. As of March 31, 2024, OPPO has filed over 101,000 patent applications globally, with more than 55,000 patents granted, and 91% of all patent applications are utility patents.'At OPPO, we believe that technological innovation and intellectual property protection are fundamental to our company's past, present, and future success,' said Feng Ying, Chief Intellectual Property Officer of OPPO. 'Through our proactive defense IP strategy and commitment to fostering a healthy long-term IP ecosystem, we are fully committed to supporting the future of innovation as envisioned in the 'OPPO Innovation and Intellectual Property White Paper'.'Through extensive R&D investment in areas such as image processing, computer vision, speech technology, natural language processing, and machine learning, OPPO is pioneering AI technology development and widespread application in its smartphone products. As of March 31, 2024, OPPO has filed a total of 5,399 AI-related patents globally, including 3,796 utility patents in AI imaging. According to the 'Artificial Intelligence Patent Ranking' published by intellectual property media outlet IPRdaily on April 22, 2024, OPPO ranked ninth in China with a total of 3,743 AI-related utility patents granted.As part of its efforts to enhance smart life experiences for its users, OPPO is focused on transforming the latest technical innovations into practical, consumer-centric applications. This includes the introduction of over one hundred AI-driven features on the latest OPPO Find X7 series, while future plans involve integrating generative AI features such as AI Eraser and AI Magic Studio into more OPPO products.OPPO's commitment to open innovation is driving the company's efforts to build an intellectual property ecosystem based on key technological breakthroughs in high-value areas such as 5G/6G, AI, flash charge, and imaging.To date, OPPO has deployed 5G essential standard patents in over 40 countries and regions globally. It has also filed over 6,100 families of global patent applications, declared over 3,300 families of 5G standard patents to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), and submitted more than 11,000 5G standard-related proposals to the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). In other areas, OPPO has applied for over 12,306 global imaging-related patents and has licensed its VOOC flash charge technology to more than 50 companies, enabling more electronic devices with fast charging capabilities.Over the years, OPPO has signed licensing or cross-license agreements with dozens of patent owners globally, resolving numerous intellectual property licensing issues through negotiations and cross-licenses that fully reflect the value of intellectual property rights from all parties. These steps echo the company's wider belief in charging reasonable licensing fees and avoiding coercive patent litigation while defending its legitimate legal rights and interests where applicable.Driven by its mission of 'Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World', OPPO will continue to invest in innovation to create more industry-leading products and services while contributing to the development of the global intellectual property ecosystem through practical actions.Hashtag: #OPPO

