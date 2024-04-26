Lok Sabha Polls: Infosys Founder Naryana Murthy Casts Vote Despite Ill Health, Sudha Murty Says' We Got Him Discharged'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "As the second phase of Lok Sabha elections voting began on Friday morning, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy along with wife Sudha Murthy casted his vote in Bengaluru. Narayana Murthy showed up despite his ill health, said his wife Sudha Murty Sabha voting LIVE updatesThe Rajya Sabha MP also added that he was discharged from the hospital Friday morning, and will go back to home after casting his vote.“Narayana Murthy was unwell and he was in the hospital. We got him discharged, and after voting, we are taking him home,” Sudha Murty told reporters on Friday also urged people, especially youngsters, to cast vote and participate in the biggest exercise of democracy to choose their leaders.“I want to tell everyone--don't sit at home, come out and vote, choose your leader. I always feel that urban people vote less as compared to those in rural areas. I request youngsters to come out and vote,” Sudha Murty added.“Once in every five years, we get an opportunity to execute the right given by our constitution, to chose whatever candidate from whichever party he/she is, to govern us. Today is a very happy day. Today is the day when we should all be enthusiastic to exercise our power,” said Narayana Murthy after casting vote afternoon, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw casted her vote from Bengaluru and urged more and more people to come and participate in voting Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 votingVoters in a total of 88 Lok Sabha constituencies will cast thier vote during the second phase of general elections. The 88 seats where polling is being held on Friday include all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, six in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one each in Tripura, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram to Hema Malini in Mathura and Arun Govil in Meerut, the fates of several prominent personalities will be locked by the voters on Friday for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election began at 7 am on Friday and will conclude at 6 pm. The Lok Sabha election is being held in seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.
