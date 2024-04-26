Why Did New York Court Overturn Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Assault Conviction?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Harvey Weinstein received some relief from the court after it overturned a New York sexual assault conviction against the movie mogul, which was at the centre of the #MeToo movement sparked in 2017 development has garnered worldwide criticism, with many calling it a 'betrayal of the system'. Despite the case being overturned by an appeals court, Weinstein is unlikely to come out of jail. Moreover, prosecutors in Manhattan have already begun their efforts to appeal the case was the New York sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein overturned?The case was overturned by the New York's Court of Appeals after it observed that the trial judge in the rape case prejudiced Weinstein with“egregious” improper rulings. One of the examples cited during the hearing was the decision to let women testify about allegations that Weinstein wasn't charged with, reported AP.



MENAFN26042024007365015876ID1108142449