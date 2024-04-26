Conference Seeks To Achieve Best Possible Investment Of Technology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: By bringing together artificial intelligence experts and capital market experts, the Arab Capital Markets conference seeks to achieve the best possible investment of technology in Arab capital markets. The conference included five panels, the first entitled 'Regulatory Developments', which discussed the most important developments taking place in the Arab capital markets, the regulatory challenges of the Arab capital markets: investor protection and enhancing transparency, the impact of geopolitical changes on capital markets.

The second panel was held under the title 'Sustainability and Governance: Regulatory Perspective' which shared topics dealing with effective oversight of the application of environment, social responsibility and governance (ESG) principles. The third panel 'Technology: Innovation and Digital Transformation in Financial Markets' discussed Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The fourth panel, entitled 'Outlook for Arab Stock Exchanges' and the fifth panel, 'Combatting Financial Crimes: The Role Of Regulators', addressed recent developments and standards in combating money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CFT), combating cybercrime.