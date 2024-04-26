Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to EV Digital Invest AGCompany Name: EV Digital Invest AGISIN: DE000A3DD6W5Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 26.04.2024Target price: EUR 3.60Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Frederik JarchowBetter than feared FY23; New product launch; chg Topic: EVDI reported better than feared final FY23 figures and published aguidance for FY24. Further, the company announced the launch of a newattractive call money product for both, existing and new clients. Indetail: Sales of € 4.1m (-20% yoy) stemming from 13 financed projects (vs eNuW: 14)with an aggregated financed volume of € 39m (vs eNuW: € 39m) is belowprevious years figure (FY22: € 5.2m) due to the overall weak industry, butbetter than expected (eNuW: € 3.5m). Positively, the number of projects andaverage volume per project improved significantly in H2 (vs H1) resultingin € 2.6m sales (vs € 1.5m in H1), clearly demonstrating the ability todeliver in challenging times. EBITDA came in at negative € 3.9m (vs € -3.4m in FY22), slightly betterthan expected (eNuW: € -4.2m), thanks to the stronger than anticipatedtopline and lower personnel expenses, compensating for higher otheroperating expenses that were burdened by one-offs stemming frominsolvencies and delays. Attractive new product. Apart from FY23 figures, EVDI announced to havelaunched a new call money account for new and existing customers with avery attractive interest rate of 3.2% for up to € 5m per customer. Thisoffering is by far better than the comparable offering of most online banksand brokers, especially for wealthy customers. Even better, we expect EVDIto earn 0.2-0.25% on the volume (eNuW). With the new product, the companyis adding a low-risk alternative to its overall offering consisting ofproperty and ETF investments as well as wealth management. Due to theattractiveness of the call-money offering, we expect significant customerand asset inflows within the next quarters, allowing for a promisingcross-selling and conversion potential. For FY24, management expects a revitalizing real-estate market mainlydriven by the anticipated reduction of interest rates. Due to theuncertainty around that topic, management provides a rather conservativeguidance of € 4.9-5.8m in op. income (vs eNuW old: € 6.3m) and up to €-1.9m EBITDA, (eNuW old: € -2m in EBITDA). BUY (old: HOLD) on valuation with a reduced PT of € 3.60 (old: € 4.80),based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.
MENAFN26042024004691010666ID1108142344
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.