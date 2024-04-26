Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to EV Digital Invest AGCompany Name: EV Digital Invest AGISIN: DE000A3DD6W5Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 26.04.2024Target price: EUR 3.60Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Frederik JarchowBetter than feared FY23; New product launch; chg Topic: EVDI reported better than feared final FY23 figures and published aguidance for FY24. Further, the company announced the launch of a newattractive call money product for both, existing and new clients. Indetail: Sales of € 4.1m (-20% yoy) stemming from 13 financed projects (vs eNuW: 14)with an aggregated financed volume of € 39m (vs eNuW: € 39m) is belowprevious years figure (FY22: € 5.2m) due to the overall weak industry, butbetter than expected (eNuW: € 3.5m). Positively, the number of projects andaverage volume per project improved significantly in H2 (vs H1) resultingin € 2.6m sales (vs € 1.5m in H1), clearly demonstrating the ability todeliver in challenging times. EBITDA came in at negative € 3.9m (vs € -3.4m in FY22), slightly betterthan expected (eNuW: € -4.2m), thanks to the stronger than anticipatedtopline and lower personnel expenses, compensating for higher otheroperating expenses that were burdened by one-offs stemming frominsolvencies and delays. Attractive new product. Apart from FY23 figures, EVDI announced to havelaunched a new call money account for new and existing customers with avery attractive interest rate of 3.2% for up to € 5m per customer. Thisoffering is by far better than the comparable offering of most online banksand brokers, especially for wealthy customers. Even better, we expect EVDIto earn 0.2-0.25% on the volume (eNuW). With the new product, the companyis adding a low-risk alternative to its overall offering consisting ofproperty and ETF investments as well as wealth management. Due to theattractiveness of the call-money offering, we expect significant customerand asset inflows within the next quarters, allowing for a promisingcross-selling and conversion potential. For FY24, management expects a revitalizing real-estate market mainlydriven by the anticipated reduction of interest rates. Due to theuncertainty around that topic, management provides a rather conservativeguidance of € 4.9-5.8m in op. income (vs eNuW old: € 6.3m) and up to €-1.9m EBITDA, (eNuW old: € -2m in EBITDA). BUY (old: HOLD) on valuation with a reduced PT of € 3.60 (old: € 4.80),based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

