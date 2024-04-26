Original-Research: NFON AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: NFON AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to NFON AGCompany Name: NFON AGISIN: DE000A0N4N52Reason for the research: Recommendation: Kaufenfrom: 26.04.2024Target price: EUR 11.70Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Philipp SennewaldFinal FY no surprise after strong prelims / chg. NFON published final FY 2023 figures, which were in line with thepreliminary results published in early March. FY recurring revenues stoodat € 77.1m, up 4.8% yoy at a continuously strong recurring revenue ratio of93.7%. This was particularly driven by further key account gains as well ascross and upselling at existing clients. Total seats stood at 656k at YE,up 3.4% yoy. Despite the disproportionate increase in recurring revenues,the blended ARPU, which is adjusted for recurring sales from SIP-Trunks,remained stable at € 9.71, which was caused by a decline in voice minutessold resulting from the fading out of Covid effects. Going forward, weexpect ARPU to rise again driven by (1) price increase, which the companystarted to impose at the end of last year, and (2) from selling premiumsolutions like CC Hub, were ARPU levels are seen at € 30-40, eNuW. FY profitability significantly improved yoy, visible in an adjusted EBITDAof € 8.4m (2022: € -1.0m; reported EBITDA of € 6.8m vs € -5.3m). Maindrivers for this have been an improved gross margin (+2pp yoy) resultingfrom the higher recurring ratio, but more importantly the imposedefficiency measures in relation to personnel (personnel ratio -3.9pp yoy)as well as marketing (marketing ratio -5.2pp yoy), which already beardfruit. A further highlight was clearly FCF, which came in at € 1m (2022: €-12.4m), thus being positive for the first time since the IPO in 2018. In FY '24, management aims to achieve recurring revenue growth in the mid-to upper-single-digit-% range paired with an adjusted EBITDA improvement to€ 10-12m. This looks achievable in our view, driven by several effects likean improved sales-mix as well as further efficiency improvements,particularly the integration of DTS, which is seen to create significantsynergies from H2 onwards. M&A as possible further catalyst. CEO Heider indicated in yesterday'searnings call that inorganic growth climbed up the agenda and that thecompany is already screening the market for possible targets. Here, thefocus should be on strengthening existing markets or tapping new ones, onour view. Yet, given the ongoing organizational transformation, newsflow inthis regard seems unlikely during FY '24e. Although NFON shares slightly recovered recently after a sluggish start tothe year, valuation remains attractive, as the stock is trading at only1.1x EV/Sales '24e. We hence continue to recommend to BUY at with anunchanged PT of € 11.70 based on DCF and keep the stock in our Alpha List can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

