EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Ernst Russ AG: Sale of MV MOVEON

26.04.2024 / 09:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 26 April 2024 - The Hamburg-based Ernst Russ Group sold the container feeder vessel MOVEON. MV MOVEON has a slot capacity of 868 TEU, a length of 135 meters and a width of around 23 meters. The container feeder vessel was built in 2001 by the Hamburg shipyard J. J. Sietas KG Schiffswerft. The Ernst Russ Group has operated the vessel together with a joint venture partner since 2016. The transaction was completed with the handover of the vessel in Piraeus, Greece. The parties involved have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or any further details of the transaction. The three-month report 2024 of Ernst Russ AG will be published on 27 May 2024. The Annual General Meeting 2024 will take place on 30 May 2024 in Hamburg.



About the Ernst Russ Group: Ernst Russ AG is a publicly traded international ship owner and maritime investment manager based in Hamburg. Parts of the company's history date back to 1893. Currently, the corporate group manages a fleet of 29 vessels, partially operated in collaboration with strategic partners. The focus is on container vessels ranging from 700 to 4,200 TEU, complemented by two larger container vessels with approximately 6,600 and 13,400 TEU, respectively, along with a Handysize bulker with 38,000 dwt and a multi-purpose vessel. Ernst Russ AG is continuously expanding its fleet, thus ensuring stable and sustainable value growth for shareholders.

Contact:

Ernst Russ AG

Anika Hillmer

Investor Relations

Tel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800

E-Mail: ...

26.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Ernst Russ AG Elbchaussee 370 22609 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 88881-0 Fax: +49 (0)40 88881-199 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A161077 WKN: A16107 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1890541



End of News EQS News Service