EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Research Update/Scientific publication

Lenzing honours early stage researchers with the Young Scientist Award

26.04.2024 / 09:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Lenzing honours excellent research work by young scientists at the 63rd Global Fiber Congress in Dornbirn Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, a leading supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, is presenting the Lenzing Young Scientist Award at the Dornbin Global Fiber Congress (GFC) from 11 to 13 September 2024 for bachelor and master students who are working on innovative solutions to ecological challenges in the fiber and textile industry. The application deadline is 30 June 2024 and the winning project will receive prize money of EUR 5,000. For the third time, the Lenzing Group is honouring young researchers with the Lenzing Young Scientist Award for excellent research work in the field of fibers and textiles. The Dornbirn-GFC, as a platform for the international exchange of experience in the field of fibers, offers an ideal stage for the research competition. Bachelor's and master's degree students can submit their scientific work in the categories“Fashion and Circular Economy”,“Alternative Raw Materials” and“Textile Recycling" as well as in the field of“New Fiber Technologies” and face a jury of renowned experts from the industry. The aim is to promote students who inspire the industry with their research results and to create a platform for networking with the textile and fiber industry. “Lenzing has been an innovation leader in sustainably produced cellulose fibers for decades and is therefore at the forefront of change. Our mission is to shape a legacy for future generations. By encouraging young scientists, we support ground-breaking ideas and new thinking to solve the problems of today. Because we know that every small step forward, every new invention, is a step towards a greener tomorrow,” says Gert Kroner, Vice President Global Research at the Lenzing Group. Austrian Fibers Institute as organizer of the Dornbirn GFC For the 63rd time, the Austrian Fiber Institute is organizing the Dornbirn Fiber Congress on a non-profit basis and will provide the setting for the presentation of the Young Scientist Award from 11 to 13 September 2024. The Austrian Fiber Institute, based in Vienna, was founded in 1960 by fiber producers and the Austrian textile industry to promote the market launch of fibers and their products. The Fiber Institute also offers the opportunity to exchange information and experience about fibers and supports contact with educational institutions. The GFC focuses on an international exchange of experience in close coordination with the umbrella organisation CIRFS, Brussels, and deals with topics relevant to the future, including fiber innovations, sustainability and the circular economy. Applicants for the Young Scientist Award have the opportunity to submit their work (theses, papers, etc.) in English from May 01, 2024 to June 30, 2024 to the following e-mail address: ... . Further information can be found online at lenzing/young-scientist-award

and in the document“YSA2024_SubmissionRequirements” at .

Photo download:



PIN: 9alOvAG3yMaU

Your contact for

Public Relations:



Dominic Köfner Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria

Phone

+43 7672 701 2743

E-mail



...

Web















Daniel Winkelmeier

Communications Manager

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria





Phone



+43 7672 701 2871

E-mail

...

Web





About the Lenzing Group



The Lenzing Group stands for eco-responsible production of specialty fibers based on cellulose and recycled material. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from functional, comfortable and fashionable clothing to durable and sustainable home textiles. Due to their special properties and their botanical origin, the TÜV certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for everyday hygiene products.



The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help transform the textile industry from the current linear economic system towards a circular economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and thus also support the targets of the Paris Agreement and the EU Commission's“Green Deal”, Lenzing has developed a clear science-based climate action plan that aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a net-zero goal (scope 1, 2 and 3) by 2050.



Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2023

Revenue: EUR 2.52 bn

Nominal capacity: 1,110,000 tonnes

Employees (FTE): 7,917



TENCELTM, LENZINGTM ECOVEROTM, VEOCELTM, LENZINGTM and REFIBRATM are trademarks of Lenzing AG.



26.04.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English Company: Lenzing AG 4860 Lenzing Austria Phone: +43 7672-701-0 Fax: +43 7672-96301 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT0000644505 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1890591



End of News EQS News Service