French Fintech Studely Expands To India, Offers Comprehensive Solutions To Hassle Free European Studies

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Studely , a pioneering FinTech company headquartered in France, has announced its expansion into India. Being first of its kind, Studely will offer tailored financial solutions to Indian students pursuing higher education in France and Germany, directly addressing their challenges.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs of India, an estimated 750,000 students traveled abroad for higher education in the year 2022 and the market is projected for further growth between 2024 and 2032. Recognizing this trend and the financial challenges faced by students (as highlighted by MPOWER Financing's Social Impact Report , where 83% of students consider it the biggest obstacle), Studely steps in to provide a one-stop solution. The brand is set to simplify financial planning and ensure a smooth and stress-free experience for aspiring Indian students and their families. The company's core expertise lies in opening and managing EU compliant 'blocked accounts' for international students, a crucial requirement for student visas as it demonstrates sufficient financial resources for their study.





Beyond accounts, Studely additionally offers logistical support like facilitating payments, finding student accommodation, and even securing health insurance among others. The user-friendly mobile app puts control at students' fingertips, allowing them to access all these services conveniently. With Studely, Indian students can focus on their studies, not administrative hurdles.





Since its inception in 2016, Studely has rapidly expanded its presence in over 19 countries and has assisted over 25,000 students in pursuing their education in France and Germany. In 2023, the company received the highest French recognition – an invitation by President Emmanuel Macron – a testament to its high-quality services and innovative approach. This prestigious distinction reinforces Studely's commitment to empowering students and simplifying the path to European education.





Talking about the expansion of Studely in India, Claire Noguera, CEO, Studely said,“India is one of the fastest growing markets for students interested in pursuing higher education abroad, but this dream often remains unachievable due to financial barriers, and that's where we step in. At Studely, our mission is to address and bridge the very evident gap and empower students to pursue their dream courses. We prioritize a seamless experience for every student by negotiating the challenges of overseas education that these students often face. Our focus is to enable students to concentrate on what really counts: their academic path. We are excited to bring our innovative financial solutions to the vibrant student community in India and we aim to grow 2x in the country by next year.

Empowering each student with the correct resources and holistic support is not solely about facilitating their journey abroad, but it is essential to help unlock their full potential and pave the way for their future success.”





About Studely

Founded in 2016 by Duplex E. Kamgang and a team of international students, Studely is a leading French fintech company empowering students from abroad to achieve their educational goals in France and Germany. With a comprehensive suite of financial and logistical services, including bank guarantees, mobile banking accounts, and student accommodation assistance, Studely supports over 25,000 students across 19 countries. Recent expansion into India emphasizes Studely's commitment to providing end-to-end financial solutions for students seeking international education, redefining the landscape of studying abroad.





