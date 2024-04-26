Moehe To Announce Winning Projects Of 'I Am A Pioneer' Programme In May

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) plans to announce on May 6 the results of the student project competitions in the“I Am a Pioneer” programme in its second edition for the academic year 2023-2024, with the selection of the winning teams in different areas of the programme. The programme targets public school students enrolled in business administration in the eleventh grade.
