Jamie Redknapp Praises Kevin De Bruyne As EPL's Greatest Midfielder After Man City's Win Over Brighton (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former England footballer and pundit

Jamie Redknapp has praised Kevin De Bruyne as the finest midfielder in Premier League history following his spectacular goal in Manchester City's 4-0 victory over Brighton on Thursday night. The Belgian maestro netted a diving header just 17 minutes into the match at the Amex Stadium, propelling Pep Guardiola's team into the lead. At halftime, Redknapp drew parallels between De Bruyne's header and Robin van Persie's iconic goal for the Netherlands against Spain in the 2010 World Cup.

In his post-match analysis, the Sky Sports pundit further lauded Kevin De Bruyne, asserting that the Belgian's capacity to execute extraordinary feats places him atop the pantheon of Premier League midfielders. Redknapp emphasized that De Bruyne's knack for producing moments that transcend the ordinary cements his status as the premier midfielder in the league's storied history.

"Kevin De Bruyne, we've seen some greats, like [Steven] Gerrard, [Frank] Lampard, David Silva, Yaya Toure, unbelievable attacking midfielders, he's the top one for me," Redknapp said.

"He does things that are out of this world. The passes that he has seen throughout his career, since coming to the PL, there are not many that can do that.

He can score all types of goals I didn't expect diving headers. I'm in awe of him every time I see him," the former Liverpool star added.

Redknapp also noted that the 32-year-old De Bruyne has served as the ideal role model for Phil Foden. Foden's exceptional season, marked by his emergence as the frontrunner for the Player of the Year award, was further highlighted as he netted two goals against the Seagulls.

"It's the master and the master," Redknapp said.

"With Phil Foden and what he is doing right now, he looks so good. He has always got the picture in his mind.

You need good role models. It's great for Phil Foden to see the likes of Kevin De Bruyne every day. Just trying to learn and take something from him.

There is no doubt that Phil Foden is playing so well because he has taken great lessons from Kevin de Bruyne," the football pundit added.

Man City's triumph propelled the reigning champions to within a point of leaders Arsenal in the title race. With Pep Guardiola's side still holding a game in hand over the Gunners, their pursuit of a fourth consecutive Premier League title remains formidable.

Reflecting on the title race, Redknapp speculated that his former club Tottenham Hotspur could play a pivotal role in determining the eventual champions. Ange Postecoglou's side is set to host Arsenal in a crucial North London derby this Sunday, with Spurs also slated to face Man City in the penultimate week of the season.

Redknapp suggested that Arsenal's fortunes in the title race could hinge on their performance against their arch-rivals this weekend. Should they emerge victorious, Redknapp believes it could pave the way for the Gunners to clinch the Premier League crown.

"Tottenham will have a massive part to play they face Arsenal on Sunday which is going to be a huge game, derby matches anything can happen," he said.

"If Arsenal get past that one they win all of their games. Then it's just the question of if Man City can slip up once, a draw then it's Arsenal's title," he added.

Redknapp further stated, "Tottenham have a home game against Man City, they have a good record against them. Man City are rightly favourites because they have the history and know how to do it but I think Arsenal will keep them so honest."