Who is Michael Dolan? Meet Ileana D'Cruz husband

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz reconfirms that she has been married to Michael Dolan since last year. She said that he

has

loved her through her

worst

times. The actress gave birth to her first child, a

son

,

last

year.



Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz reconfirms that she has been married to Michael Dolan since last year. She said that he

has

loved her through her

worst

times.



Ileana gave birth to her first baby and named him Koa Phoenix Dolan. When the actress revealed her pregnancy, folks asked when she married or entered into a relationship.

Ileana D'Cruz has always kept her private life out of the public.

But

the young mother

did share

pieces of her pregnancy journey on social media.

Now, she has revealed that she is still married to Michael Dolan.

The actor's wedding date, May 13, 2023, four weeks before Ileana confirmed her pregnancy.



She has

been cited

as stating, "I'll have to

really

think because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there's something else that, you know, trumps that the next day."

Ileana D'Cruz showered him with love, claiming he

had seen her through some of her "absolute worst times".

She went on to say, "He's seen me through my very worst periods. He has also been there for me throughout some of my best moments."

"He has always been consistent. He has consistently shown affection. Strangely, he emerges daily - like the words from Do Aur Do Pyaar."