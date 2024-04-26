Arti Singh-Deepak Chauhan's Wedding: Govinda, Bipasha Basu, Kapil Sharma And Others Attend The Ceremony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Thursday, April 25, actress Arti Singh got married to businessman Deepak Chauhan in Mumbai.

The wedding ceremony was held in the ISKCON temple and was a small and modest ceremony with only family members, including Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, and a few close friends present.

For the Big Day, Arti chose a classic red lehenga for her wedding, and Dipak matched her with a white sherwani.



For his sister's wedding, Krushna Abhishek wore a white sherwani while his wife twinned with him in a white saree.



Govinda attended his niece's wedding after ending a long 8-year fight with

Krushna Abhishek. He wore a black suit.



Kapil Sharma came along with his show 'The Great Kapil Sharma' cast and stole the limelight as he wore a white attire.



Tusshar Kapoor who makes rare public appearances, attended Arti Singh's wedding in a brown t-shirt and blue suit.

Shefali Jariwala looked elegant as she was draped in a cream saree that came with multi-colored working on it. She posed with her husband.



Bipasha Basu wore a gorgeous pink suit-lehenga while Karan Singh Grover looked dapper in a white long suit and pants.



Arti's 'Bigg Boss 13' mates

Paras Chhabra and Vishal also attended her wedding and looked classy as they posed for the paps.

Singer Anu Malik who shares a close bond with Arti and Krushna Abhishek, opted for an all-black attire.

